VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Thinks Ariana Grande is One Of The Best Singers On The Planet

Last night, Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live." During the interview, Chenoweth tells host Andy Cohen and Gizelle Bryant about the first time she met Ariana Grande, calling her "one of the best singers on the planet."

Watch the interview below!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series includes lively debates on everything from fashion, the latest on everyone's favorite Bravolebrities, and what celebrity is making headlines that week. Past guests who have joined Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse include Sarah Jessica Parker, Tina Fey, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Neeson, Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon, Anderson Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lance Bass.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You