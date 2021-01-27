Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris

The original Wicked star flew in from Oz to sing the praises of the nation's first female VP!

Jan. 27, 2021  

It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's first female Vice President, Kamala Harris!

Check out Cheno's remix of 'Popular' from Wicked, singing the praises of Madame Vice President and her history-making legacy, here!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.


