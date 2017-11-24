VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Meets and Chats With West End Glinda Sophie Evans

Original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth recently stopped by Wicked on the West End and chatted with their current Glinda, Sophie Evans. The two discussed what the show and the role means to them, as well as their newfound connection through their nationality! Check out the full video below!

From her southern roots singing in church, Kristin grew up to be a powerhouse singer, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and author, whose career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004.

