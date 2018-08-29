VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Discusses Her Distinctive Voice on CONAN

Tuesday night Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on CONAN. While there she and CONAN discussed her distinctive sounding voice. Chenoweth even tells viewers not to adjust the volume on the TV, because yes that is how she sounds.

Conan and her go on to talk about her ability to harmonize with anything, even a fire alarm. Watch the interview below!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

