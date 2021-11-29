VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ariana Grande Talk Broadway Dream Roles on THE VOICE

After serving as advisor for Team Ariana on The Voice, Kristin Chenoweth joined Ariana Grande backstage to discuss their shared love of Broadway.

The two discussed when they first met, working together on Hairspray Live, and musical theatre dream roles in the new web exclusive. Watch below!

Ariana Grande was recently announced to star as Glinda in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked, a role that Chenoweth originated on Broadway.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.

Long before millions of fans fell in love with the singer and actress as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious, Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.