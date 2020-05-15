VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Reflects on the Importance of Theatre and Fears For its Future
Actress Kim Cattrall recently chatted with BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz about her fears for the stage, and why she thinks theatre is so important.
"It's not just entertainment," she said. "You can't equal the experience of sitting in a theatre and watching a play or being onstage in a play...it's a shared human experience that we all need."
"We're missing each other," Cattrall goes on to say. "And I think that entertainment, especially in the theatre, connects us in a very primal way that I miss desperately."
Watch the full video below.
Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City (1998-2004), for which she received five Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations, winning the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She reprised the role in the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).
On stage, Cattrall appeared in the 1986 Broadway production of Michael Frayn's Wild Honey. Her other stage credits include August Strindberg's Miss Julie (McCarter Theatre Center, 1993), Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra (Liverpool Playhouse, 2010), Noël Coward's Private Lives (Broadway, 2011), and Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth (The Old Vic, 2013).
