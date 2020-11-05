VIDEO: Kerry Washington Reveals How She Talks to Her Kids About Politics

Kerry talks about the great election turn out.

Kerry talks about the great election turn out, working hard on the campaign for Joe Biden, traveling to meet with volunteers, watching the returns come in, talking to her kids about politics, her father Earl, her parents teaching her the importance of voting from a young age, speaking at the Democratic Convention in August, what "We the People" means to her, and what we can do now that the election is behind us.

Kerry Washington is a versatile and fearless performer who continues to astound with the depth of her talent. A native of the Bronx, New York, Washington has received high acclaim for her work in film, television and theater. Her portrayal of crisis-manager Olivia Pope on the hit Shonda Rhimes show "Scandal," which aired its series finale in April 2018, has earned her numerous accolades including Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations for Best Actress as well as an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress. In 2016, Washington launched her Production Company, Simpson Street, whose first project, HBO's "Confirmation", earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS nominations for its portrayal of Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court nomination hearings and the sexual accusations against him by Anita Hill (portrayed by Washington).

Film credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Lift" (for which she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination), "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "I Think I Love My Wife," "She Hate Me," "Miracle at St. Anna," "Lakeview Terrace," "The Details," "A Thousand Words," "Mother and Child," "Django Unchained," "Peeples" and "Cars 3." Washington is active in many social and political causes. She served on the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities during the Obama Administration. In 2012, she commanded the national stage on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in a moving address that urged Democrats to vote. In 2013, Washington was honored with the NAACP President's Award, which recognized her special achievements in furthering the cause of civil rights and public service. In 2014, TIME magazine included Washington on its annual list of THE 100 Most Influential People in the World. Washington received the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in 2015 and the ACLU Bill of Rights Award in 2016. She is a brand ambassador and creative consultant for Neutrogena.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

