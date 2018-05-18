VIDEO: Katie Lynch Talks Cooking Hijinks and the Creation of BroadwayWorld's BACKSTAGE BITE!

BroadwayWorld's very own Katie Lynch was just featured in ABC7NY for Backstage Bite! Now preparing for her third season of her theater-infused cooking show, Katie invited abc7 to her bite-sized New York apartment for a special edition of Backstage Bite.

Katie Lynch studied musical theater in college, but quickly realized it was not the paths she was set on following. Then came the idea to combine the theater she loved with cooking on camera. She found a home here at BroadwayWorld, where Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch launched in the spring of 2016. In seasons past, she has welcomed Broadway stars including Ariana DeBose, Will Roland, and Eva Noblezada to her kitchen for cooking hijinks, bold belting, and viewer Q&A's in her cooking-musical theater-talk show hybrid.

Joined by off-camera extraordinaire, Jeffrey Vizcaino, Katie talked to abc7 about putting on the show and showing musical theater personalities how to cook. Reporter Emily Sowa also joined Katie for a news-themed edition of Backstage Bite.

Watch episodes of Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch here and watch Katie discuss Backstage Bite below, as a part of ABC7NY's series, Social Superstars!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You