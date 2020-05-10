VIDEO: Katie Goffman and Sara Andreas Create the 'Boss Bitch Fight Challenge: Broadway Edition' Featuring Caroline Bowman, Kate Rockwell, Christine Dwyer, and Many More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A bunch of Broadway ladies got together to create the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge: Broadway Edition.

The video, created by Katie Goffman and Sara Andreas, kicked lockdown boredom by creating this epic mashup video, featuring the ladies of Broadway "fighting" each other, virtually!

The video starts with Goffman hitting the camera with a Playbill, and then the video cuts to the next clip of Andreas pretending to be hit, before smacking the camera with a prop of her own!

This goes on for over 5 minutes, creating an awesome effect that you don't want to miss.

Check out the video below!

If you enjoyed the video, the creators are asking that you consider making a donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting www.actorsfund.org/Donate.





