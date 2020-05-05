VIDEO: Kate Rockwell Puts Her Spin on The Muny's Jingle

Have you ever dreamed of putting your own spin on The Muny's jingle? You now have a chance to show your creativity with The Muny Jingle Jam! The Muny Jingle Jam is a fun opportunity for both amateurs and professionals alike to submit how they hear The Muny's Jingle!

Listen to Kate Rockwell's spin on the jingle below!

Visit http://www.muny.org/jinglejam for more!





