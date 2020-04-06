Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Falls In Love in New FIORELLO! #EncoresArchives Video!

Apr. 6, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Kate Baldwin singing, "When Did I Fall in Love?" from the City Center production of the musical Fiorello!.

Watch the video below!

The company also shared a short peek at Tony-winning director, Jerry Zaks, portraying the title character in the production:



