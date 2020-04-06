VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Falls In Love in New FIORELLO! #EncoresArchives Video!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Kate Baldwin singing, "When Did I Fall in Love?" from the City Center production of the musical Fiorello!.
Watch the video below!
?: @RealKateBaldwin "When Did I Fall in Love?"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 7, 2020
Encores! Fiorello! 2013 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/qBTzZw4qRS
The company also shared a short peek at Tony-winning director, Jerry Zaks, portraying the title character in the production:
Not much footage remains from that first season of Encores!, but here's a peek at Jerry Zaks as Fiorello LaGuardia. pic.twitter.com/lbrp308sGf- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 7, 2020
