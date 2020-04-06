VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Falls In Love in New FIORELLO! #EncoresArchives Video!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Kate Baldwin singing, "When Did I Fall in Love?" from the City Center production of the musical Fiorello!.

Watch the video below!

The company also shared a short peek at Tony-winning director, Jerry Zaks, portraying the title character in the production:

Not much footage remains from that first season of Encores!, but here's a peek at Jerry Zaks as Fiorello LaGuardia. pic.twitter.com/lbrp308sGf - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 7, 2020





