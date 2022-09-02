VIDEO: Julie Benko Discusses Her 'Big Break' in FUNNY GIRL on CBS MORNINGS

Click Here for More on Funny Girl Revival

Julie Benko appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her "big break" as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

"I always loved theatre, I always loved singing. Nobody thought I had any special talent to speak of," Benko revealed.

During the interview, Benko discussed her background and training at NYU, Barbra Streisand's "shadow," and recent backstage rumors regarding the show's casting.

"I've learned to tune out a lot of the noise because it's not helpful and I try to remember that I'm doing this because I love it," Benko shared.

The segment also features performance footage of Benko performing "I'm the Greatest Star" and rehearsal footage of a new version of "People" that has been added into the show.

Funny Girl is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. Benko will play the role of Fanny Brice full-time until Lea Michele takes over on Septmeber 6. Once Michele joins, Benko will play the role on Thursdays. Tovah Feldshuh will debut in the role of Rosie Brice on Septmeber 6.

Benko is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney.

The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom.The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

