VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Broadway Icon, who discusses her new role in the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at Second Stage which is running from now until Sunday, September 11. Julia also shares her experience bringing the legendary character of 'Elphaba' to life in Wicked on tour and on Broadway, how instrumental the The Wild Party original cast album was to the longevity of the show, and the importance of supporting your fellow Artist friends before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Wicked Trivia'!

Don't miss this "whimsical and wonderful" new musical and the perfect summer theatrical escape for the entire family! BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), BETWEEN THE LINES features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug- Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they throwback to the shocking 'GREY'S ANATOMY' musical episode. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

