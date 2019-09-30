VIDEO: Judith Light Talks THE POLITICIAN, Working With Bette Midler, and More
Judith Light recently chatted with Variety about her experience working on The Politician.
When asked what it was like working with Bette Midler, Light replied, "Divine."
"We call her The Divine Miss M and it's really true," she said. "She's funny and connected and centered and fabulous and just present."
Watch the full clip below!
Judith Light talks working with Bette Midler and #ThePolitician's "rarified air" https://t.co/LMue75WER8 pic.twitter.com/JmMa28JH3y- Variety (@Variety) September 30, 2019
The Politician is now streaming on Netflix.
Season one series regulars include Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.
Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.
To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.
