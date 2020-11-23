VIDEO: Judith Hill Performs 'Cheek to Cheek'
Judith recorded a cover of this classic tune for a new EP, Irving Berlin Reimagined: Top Hat, released on October 30th by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals.
Judith Hill has performed a beautiful rendition of Irving Berlin's "Cheek to Cheek".
Check out the video below!
"The classic songs of Irving Berlin along with many other greats were such a big part of my inspiration as a kid growing up," said Judith Hill. "I remember singing along with both Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald in their magical rendition of 'Cheek to Cheek.' I believe it is very important to celebrate and keep this music alive. I hope this project will inspire people to reach back into the archives and rediscover all of the magic that came from that era."
