VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Featuring Cast Members From FROZEN & More

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) releases a new episode today including the new TikTok segment #singwithjosh. Season three, episode four features special guests: Brooklyn Nelson (Original Broadway Cast of Frozen and Matilda on Broadway), Caroline Howard (Broadway National Tour of A Christmas Story), Ryan Sautner and Sofia Swade.

Watch below!

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.

