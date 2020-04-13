VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of a new episode featuring special guests: Eleanor Koski (Broadway - Les Miserables, God Friended Me/CBS), Christian Harmston (Broadway National Tour of Love Never Dies, Metropolitan Opera- Exterminating Angel), and "On with the Show" guest, Alex Vacchiano.
Check out the video below!
The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)