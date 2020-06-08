VIDEO: Joshua Turchin Talks MIGHTY OAK With Star Gianna Harris and More on THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its increasingly popular run with the release of a new episode today. Season three, episode five features special guests: Gianna Harris (Mighty Oak, School of Rock), Michael Nigro (The Sound of Music Live) and Saige Chaseley.
Check out the video below!
The Early Night Show paused last week in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. It resumes programming this week and although support for The Actors Fund remains unwavering, The Early Night Show asks viewers to please donate to NAACP and ACLU.
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
