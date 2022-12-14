VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for tomorrow's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC.
"We didn't want to go prosthetic. We've seen the mask when you go to the theme park. How can you portray The Beast in a way that it becomes a living, breathing piece," Groban shared.
Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action below, including footage of his first time seeing it.
This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.
Joining Groban in the special is H.E.R. as Belle, Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.
Watch the new video here:
Beast mode! This costume by @MarinaToybina was a privilege (and challenge) to wear and immerse myself in. Heres a sneak peek at the process and costume for the first time, and I really hope you enjoy #BeautyAndTheBeast30th tomorrow on @ABCNetwork! -JG pic.twitter.com/krOcCms6Ecjosh groban (@joshgroban) December 14, 2022
From This Author - Michael Major
December 14, 2022
