VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for tomorrow's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC.

"We didn't want to go prosthetic. We've seen the mask when you go to the theme park. How can you portray The Beast in a way that it becomes a living, breathing piece," Groban shared.

Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action below, including footage of his first time seeing it.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

Joining Groban in the special is H.E.R. as Belle, Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Watch the new video here: