VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Talks SPRING AWAKENING Reunion on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

During an interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Jonathan Groff spoke to Kelly Ripa and guest-host Mark Conseulos about the recent Spring Awakning reunion concert.

Watch the clip from the Live! With Kelly and Ryan interview below!

The Actors Fund announced today that the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, will reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert. The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert took place in November at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

The Actors Fund announced today that the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, will reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert. The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert will take place on Monday, November 15 at 7 pm ET at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), home of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.