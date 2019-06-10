VIDEO: John Leguizamo Talks Bringing LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on Tour

Jun. 10, 2019  

Actor, comedian and playwright John Leguizamo stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about taking his one-man Broadway show, "Latin History for Morons," on a national tour. Leguizamo also discusses appearing in "When They See Us," Ava DuVernay's Netflix series on the Central Park Five.

Watch the interview below!

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story (Tony nomination) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

