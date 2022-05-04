VIDEO: John Benjamin Hickey Reveals His Theatrical Pet Peeves on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

John Benjamin Hickey sat down with Andy Cohen on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live to discuss directing the current Broadway production of Plaza Suite.

The episode also featured Elizabeth Moss and the cast of Off-Broadway's That Golden Girls Show as the bartenders.

In a round of "Plaza Beef," John Benjamin Hickey looked back on his past experiences on Broadway to reveal his theatrical pet peeves. Scenarios included Madonna braiding her hair in the audience of Cabaret, the most demanding show he had acted in, and more.

During the episode, Elizabeth Moss discussed her experiences working with Bette Midler on the set of Gypsy.

"I was a huge Bette Midler fan because I was that kid who loved Bette Midler when I was nine-years-old. I was just so starstruck by her. I got to rehearse with her and she was so nice to me on set and very generous and kind and she was very normal, honestly," Moss shared.

Plaza Suite is now playing on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. The play stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler.