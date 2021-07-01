VIDEO: Joe Iconis and BE MORE CHILL Stars Open Two River Theater PLAZA PLAYERS SERIES

This past weekend, Two River Theater kicked off their summer season with the brand-new Plaza Players Series featuring Tony-nominated writer and composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation) and band members Seth Eliser (ONCE), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill, The Ballad of Little Jo, Songbird), and Nygel D. Robinson (Beau: The Musical).

Special guest performers included George Salazar (Be More Chill) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill).

Audiences raved over the performances saying it was the "best night in a very, very long time" and "a truly funny, energetic and joyous celebration of a return to almost normal!". Throughout the weekend they enjoyed select music from Be More Chill, which originated at Two River Theater, original music by Lauren Marcus and solo songs by Joe Iconis on piano.

Iconis, Marcus and the band will continue to rock the plaza this week with special guests:

Thursday July 1: Jason Tam (Be More Chill) and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill)

Friday July 2: Amina Faye (Love in Hate Nation)

Saturday July 3: Amina Faye (Love in Hate Nation) and Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation)

Sunday July 4: Amina Faye and Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation)

Full Plaza Players performance schedule can be found at: https://tworivertheater.org/plaza-players/.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Performances begin at 7:00 PM on the theater's outdoor Plaza. Each evening will run about 75 minutes. Tables of two and four are available for purchase at the rate of $50 or $100 per table. Through a new partnership with Sickles Market in Red Bank, a special menu of snacks and light fare have been specially curated for this series.