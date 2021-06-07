VIDEO: Jimmy Smits & Olga Merediz Explain Why IN THE HEIGHTS Will Resonate with Audiences

It took a whole lot of paciencia y fe for In the Heights fans to make it this far. Now, in just days, the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big hit arrives on the big screen. Equally patient have been the stars of the movie, who wrapped filming almost two years ago.

"This is the movie that we need right now," said Olga Merediz, who plays Abuela Claudia. "We need it! It's a gift to me and it's a gift to the world and I'm so honored and so proud."

"I am happy to have seen it when I did, and to know that seed was just going to flourish in to the beautiful tree that it's become," added Jimmy Smits, who plays patriarch Kevin Rosario. "To be able to offer a contribution in some small way to something that I think is really going to resonate with audiences on a universal level... and still be able to be current and innovative [is wonderful]."

What will audience love about the adaptation? "I think the themes are universal," he added. "It means a lot that we can be very specific and tell a broad story at the same time."

You can catch In the Heights in theatres and on HBO Max starting June 10. Until then, catch up with Smits and Merediz and hear more behind-the-scenes stories with BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview below!