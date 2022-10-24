Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jim Parsons Discusses the 'Intimacy' of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE on CBS MORNINGS

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance is now running through Sunday, December 18.

Oct. 24, 2022  

Jim Parsons appeared on CBS Mornings recently to discuss appearing Off-Broadway in A Man of No Importance.

"Whether you like this show or not, I think to see this show, if you had never seen theatre before, you could become addicted to theatre," Parsons stated, with Gayle Kind agreeing that the production is "true theatre."

Parsons also discussed the intimacy of performing the show at Classic Stage Company.

"It's a small play. It's a small group of people in a small town setting and that all kind of fits in with that kind of intimate vibe," Parsons said.

Parsons also discussed his Irish accent in the production, the recent Big Bang Theory reunion, and more Watch the new interview below!

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons).

Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

Joining Parsons in the production is two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country), they play siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, as well as Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Adele Rice, Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally, and William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Baldy O'Shea.

Watch the new interview here:

A Man Of No Importance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Shares Album Preview from 'Overload'K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Shares Album Preview from 'Overload'
October 24, 2022

They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022

Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022

Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022

Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked.  Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in EntertainmentDisney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022

This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.