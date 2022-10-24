VIDEO: Jim Parsons Discusses the 'Intimacy' of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE on CBS MORNINGS

Jim Parsons appeared on CBS Mornings recently to discuss appearing Off-Broadway in A Man of No Importance.

"Whether you like this show or not, I think to see this show, if you had never seen theatre before, you could become addicted to theatre," Parsons stated, with Gayle Kind agreeing that the production is "true theatre."

Parsons also discussed the intimacy of performing the show at Classic Stage Company.

"It's a small play. It's a small group of people in a small town setting and that all kind of fits in with that kind of intimate vibe," Parsons said.

Parsons also discussed his Irish accent in the production, the recent Big Bang Theory reunion, and more Watch the new interview below!

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons).

Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

Joining Parsons in the production is two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country), they play siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, as well as Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Adele Rice, Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally, and William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Baldy O'Shea.

