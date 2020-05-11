VIDEO: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Continues Tonight With Ariana DeBose and More!
"Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" is back tonight at 8pm. Musical guests will be jazz/pop singer/sax player Curtis Stigers, Broadway/film triple-threat Ariana DeBose (Anita in Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story"), singer/tapper extraordinaire Evan Ruggiero, British internet singing sensation Debbie Wileman, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli ("The Opera Guy") and Max Bartos, a young performer who was to make his Broadway debut in Sing Street, which was postponed due to the pandemic.
Tune in to the stream tonight here!
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Sierra Boggess, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Travis Cloer, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and many others have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)