VIDEO: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Continues Tonight With Ariana DeBose and More!

"Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" is back tonight at 8pm. Musical guests will be jazz/pop singer/sax player Curtis Stigers, Broadway/film triple-threat Ariana DeBose (Anita in Spielberg's upcoming "West Side Story"), singer/tapper extraordinaire Evan Ruggiero, British internet singing sensation Debbie Wileman, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli ("The Opera Guy") and Max Bartos, a young performer who was to make his Broadway debut in Sing Street, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tune in to the stream tonight here!

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Sierra Boggess, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Travis Cloer, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and many others have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.





