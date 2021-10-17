VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Sings THE MUSIC MAN, WAITRESS & More In Rehearsal With Seth Rudetsky

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky's critically acclaimed concert series back online this Fall and better than ever. Coming up tonight at 8 PM ET is Jessie Mueller!

Jessie Mueller is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer. She most recently appeared on Broadway in Tracy Lett's The Minutes, the Kennedy Center's The Music Man, and Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (Tony & Grammy nominations, Drama Desk Award.)

She originated the roles of both Jenna in Waitress (Tony, DD & Grammy noms) and Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical (Tony, Grammy & DD Awards.) Other concert appearances include Chicago's Lyric Opera, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Film and Television: Paramount Pictures' upcoming Secret Headquarters, Steven Spielberg's The Post, Netflix's Centaurworld, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, and Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta.

She is an Arts Education champion for groups such as Rosie's Theatre Kids and a long-time supporter of The Actors Fund & Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.

About The Seth Concert Series

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing back his acclaimed concert series every Sunday with his favorite Broadway stars! Those who have seen Seth's concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you've seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned. Often the stars themselves don't know what songs they're going to be singing! Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but maybe one of them will suddenly tell Seth they played Dolly Levi in high school. Guess what? Seth will say "Hit It!" and suddenly they'll have to launch into "Before The Parade Passes By"! And, yes, Seth will add a modulation before the final verse.

And, best of all, because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate! Often Seth will read comments during the show AND take song suggestions from the audience. How would Shayna Steele sound as Eponine? Or Jessie Mueller as Ariel? Or Justin Guarini as Jenna? Ask and maybe you'll find out!