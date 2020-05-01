Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jeremy O. Harris Talks SLAVE PLAY as Part of Center Theatre Group's ART GOES ON Series

May. 1, 2020  

Center Theatre Group has released a new episode of Art Goes On, featuring Jeremy O. Harris!

In this episode, the playwright shares that he's finding hope in CTG's upcoming production of his "Slave Play" at the Mark Taper Forum, as part of its 2020/21 Season.

Watch the video below!

Center Theatre Group is creating new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art while stages are dark. To encourage reflection, reimagining, and innovation the company is sharing a new series of videos from members of the Center Theatre Group family speaking to what theatre means to them right now and to share some of their favorite pieces of art.

