VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Talks CATS and Starring in the Aretha Franklin Biopic on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jennifer Hudson was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her upcoming projects, including the film Cats, which is being released in theaters on Friday, December 20!

When host Kelly Ripa asked if Hudson had embody a cat for her role in Cats, Hudson replied, "Yeah, we went to cat school. We had to take a class where we have to sniff each other like cats." Hudson goes on to say, "you have to learn how to move like a cat, learn about cat mannerisms, their traits and personalities."

Hudson also talked about playing Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic on her life, and she told Ripa and guest host Mark Consuelos about when she met with Franklin, saying, "The first time we met about me playing her was almost 15 years ago here in New York yeah we met and we talked about it then, and then she called me when I was doing Color Purple, she said I made my decision it is you who I want to play me."

Watch the interview below!

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





Related Articles