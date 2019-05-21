VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Yelled at an Audience Member Who Fell Asleep During TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Jeff Daniels was a guest on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to talk about his Tony-nominated performance in "To Kill a Mockingbird." During the interview, Daniels reflects on his time as an understudy, bemoans the dangers of playing sports at a certain age and shares stories about audience members sleeping during his plays.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels.

The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).

