VIDEO: Jane Lynch Explains How Starring in FUNNY GIRL is a Full Circle Moment for Her on SUNDAY TODAY

Jane Lynch sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to discuss the new Broadway revival of Funny Girl, working with Beanie Feldstein, Glee, and more.

The Emmy-winner also revealed how being in the show is a full circle moment for her, discussing the connection that she and her mother shared through the musical.

"My mother and I bonded on this," Lynch emotionally revealed to Geist. "It's really the only thing we bonded on and we saw eye to eye on. Any time I would do well in show business, like I would get a job offer or a guest on a sitcom, she would leave a message on my answering machine, singing 'Who taught her everything she knows?' And I'm singing that song."

The interview features the first footage released from the production, including Lynch performing "Henry Street" and "Who Taught Her Everything" and Beanie Feldstein singing "People."

Watch the new interview below!

Funny Girl is now in previews at the August Wilson theatre with an official opening night on April 24.

Beanie Feldstein is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Watch the new interview here: