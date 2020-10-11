VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart on What it Will Take For Broadway to Return
"We are adaptable and we are adapting," he said. "Every time we hear a new piece of news we have to learn to adapt."
In the wake of the recent news that the Broadway shutdown has been extended through May 2021, performer James Monroe Iglehart talked to MSNBC to give some inspiring words.
Iglehart talked about what he thinks has to happen in order for Broadway to safely make its return.
"We have to have a protocol in place to make sure that everybody that comes to the theater, whether they be a patron or a backstage worker, or the actors, are safe," he said. "There's got to be some changes. I don't know what those changes are, but trust me, I know they're working on them."
"The one thing we have seen through history is that theater always comes through and it will come back...Broadway is not going anywhere," Iglehart said.
Watch the full interview below:
Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which recently made its Broadway debut.
