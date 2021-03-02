VIDEO: James Corden Asks Jamie Dornan if He'd Ever Do a Musical

James Corden connects with Jamie Dornan and learns he's been living with (and raising) an incredible motivational force: his 7-year-old daughter who makes and posts signs around their home.

After Jamie tells James how he came to join the Estelle Getty fan club, James asks him about making "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and if he would ever do a musical.

Dornan recently starred in the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's "Wild Mountain Thyme."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

