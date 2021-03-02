Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: James Corden Asks Jamie Dornan if He'd Ever Do a Musical

The actor performs a full-fledged musical number in 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.'

Mar. 2, 2021  

James Corden connects with Jamie Dornan and learns he's been living with (and raising) an incredible motivational force: his 7-year-old daughter who makes and posts signs around their home.

After Jamie tells James how he came to join the Estelle Getty fan club, James asks him about making "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and if he would ever do a musical.

Dornan recently starred in the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's "Wild Mountain Thyme."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

VIDEO: James Corden Asks Jamie Dornan if He'd Ever Do a Musical
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Women's Two Show Day Jacket

Related Articles
BWW Review: Patrick Page in Shakespeare@s JULIUS CAESAR Photo

BWW Review: Patrick Page in Shakespeare@'s JULIUS CAESAR

Photo: Get A Peek Inside the Palace Theatre Renovation Photo

Photo: Get A Peek Inside the Palace Theatre Renovation

AMERICAN MASTERS to Spotlight Choreographer Twyla Tharp Photo

AMERICAN MASTERS to Spotlight Choreographer Twyla Tharp

Wake Up 3/2: Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean in NY PopsUp, and More! Photo

Wake Up 3/2: Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean in NY PopsUp, and More!


More Hot Stories For You