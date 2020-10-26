VIDEO: JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY Releases New Songs for the Vote by Bobby Daye, Yvette Cason, Sylvia MacCalla & More

“FOR AMERICA” – a New Song written by Bobby Daye premieres today.

Founded by Broadway's Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is a coalition of creative artists from Broadway, Hollywood and beyond who create multimedia virtual work to inspire people to get informed and plan their vote. J1S4D launched on July 4th, 2020.

This final week before the Presidential Election, three new and exciting videos from Broadway talent will premiere (and continue) on www.justonestepfordemocracy.com

Monday October 26th: "FOR AMERICA" - a New Song written by Bobby Daye (Broadway's Aladdin, The Lion King, Dreamgirls) Produced by Grammy Winner Tom Saviano with Vocals by Yvette Cason (Broadway: Play On!, Dreamgirls (Broadway and on Film) The Video is Directed and Produced by Arnetia Walker (JUST ONE STEP's Founder and Executive Producer (Broadway's Dreamgirls))

FOR AMERICA is an impassioned plea to vote for our country.

Tuesday, October 27th: "STAND STILL" by Sylvia MacCalla (RENT, Hairspray), with featured vocals by Katie Bernard , the cast includes Rosie Lani Fiedelman (Broadway: Lion King, In the Heights), Christophe Caballero (Broadway/Tour: La Cage, Chicago) Jessie Lawyer (Sophisticated Ladies - Fulton Theatre/ MSMT ) and Howard Perry (Tour: Dreamgirls) Choreographed by Shaun Earl (Broadway: RENT) Directed by Stephen Nachamie (Artistic Director J1S4D)

Stand Still is a moving dance video about claiming your joy and finding the strength to make change.

October 29th: "1 SMALL STEP" written and performed Ben Roseberry (Broadway's The Lion King and Broadway Inspirational Voices). Video by John Scott Clough.

There is hope if you just vote.

Find more great information and JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY content (including songs by Broadway Legend Henry Krieger, Robert Joy, Rona Siddiqui and more) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok as well as their website.

JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is an official partner of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote campaign.

Watch "For America" by Bobby Daye below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You