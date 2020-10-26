VIDEO: JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY Releases New Songs for the Vote by Bobby Daye, Yvette Cason, Sylvia MacCalla & More
“FOR AMERICA” – a New Song written by Bobby Daye premieres today.
Founded by Broadway's Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is a coalition of creative artists from Broadway, Hollywood and beyond who create multimedia virtual work to inspire people to get informed and plan their vote. J1S4D launched on July 4th, 2020.
This final week before the Presidential Election, three new and exciting videos from Broadway talent will premiere (and continue) on www.justonestepfordemocracy.com
Monday October 26th: "FOR AMERICA" - a New Song written by Bobby Daye (Broadway's Aladdin, The Lion King, Dreamgirls) Produced by Grammy Winner Tom Saviano with Vocals by Yvette Cason (Broadway: Play On!, Dreamgirls (Broadway and on Film) The Video is Directed and Produced by Arnetia Walker (JUST ONE STEP's Founder and Executive Producer (Broadway's Dreamgirls))
FOR AMERICA is an impassioned plea to vote for our country.
Tuesday, October 27th: "STAND STILL" by Sylvia MacCalla (RENT, Hairspray), with featured vocals by Katie Bernard , the cast includes Rosie Lani Fiedelman (Broadway: Lion King, In the Heights), Christophe Caballero (Broadway/Tour: La Cage, Chicago) Jessie Lawyer (Sophisticated Ladies - Fulton Theatre/ MSMT ) and Howard Perry (Tour: Dreamgirls) Choreographed by Shaun Earl (Broadway: RENT) Directed by Stephen Nachamie (Artistic Director J1S4D)
Stand Still is a moving dance video about claiming your joy and finding the strength to make change.
October 29th: "1 SMALL STEP" written and performed Ben Roseberry (Broadway's The Lion King and Broadway Inspirational Voices). Video by John Scott Clough.
There is hope if you just vote.
Find more great information and JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY content (including songs by Broadway Legend Henry Krieger, Robert Joy, Rona Siddiqui and more) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok as well as their website.
JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is an official partner of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote campaign.
Watch "For America" by Bobby Daye below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of the BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert - Premiering Tomorrow!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premieres tomorrow, October ...