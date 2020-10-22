VIDEO: JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY Premieres 'Stronger' by Devin Marie and Lorna Ventura

The Dancers and company include: Samantha Nicole Butts, Camri Hewie, Emily Anne Davis, Sam Warner, Sally Louden, Leah Freeman, Brea Amer, Ellen Hillman and Eva Huston.

STRONGER, the new song and dance-based video for JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is written and performed by singer / songwriter Devin Marie ("I Can't Breathe")

The video is Directed and Choreographed by Lorna Ventura (Broadway: Wicked).

It debuts on www.justonestepfordemocracy.com Thursday October 22nd.

Link to video: https://bit.ly/2Tuo00B

Devin Marie originally wrote STRONGER in memory of her friend Rachel to raise awareness and funds for Pediatric Cancer but during this campaign for the young vote we found common ground for the message of "Stronger cause of you." Director/Choreographer Lorna Ventura created a dance narrative in the time of Covid-19 to bring these dancers together around New York City and inspire community, freedom, joy and emphasize the power of their vote.

The Dancers and Company include: Samantha Nicole Butts, Camri Hewie, Emily Anne Davis, Sam Warner, Sally Louden, Leah Freeman, Brea Amer, Ellen Hillman and Eva Huston.

Edited by Max B. Ehrlich (Aladdin) and Produced by J1S4D Artistic Director Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me)

Founded by Broadway's Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with Stephen Nachamie, JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is a coalition of creative artists from Broadway, Hollywood who create multimedia virtual work to inspire people to get informed and plan their vote. www.justonestepfordemocracy.com launched on July 4th Find more great JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY content on : Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok as well as their website.

JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY's members include Vicki McCarty, Co-Executive Producer, Ariel Estrada, Media and Marketing Manager. Contributing Artists include: Adrian Bailey, Yvette Cason, Bobby Daye, Gabrielle deBarros, Sylvia MacCalla, Brian Norber, Shayna Penn, Roger Rosen, Rona Siddiqui, Takisia Whites.

JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is an official partner of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote campaign.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You