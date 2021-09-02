VIDEO: J. Harrison Ghee and Emily Skinner Perform 'Class' in The Muny's CHICAGO

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

Emily Skinner and J. Harrison Ghee stars as Matron "Mama" Morton and Velma Kelly, respectively, in this new clip from The Muny's production of Chicago!

The duo perform 'Class' live on stage at The Muny. Chicago is running now through September 5.

Watch the clip below!

The principal cast of Chicago includes Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart) and Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine).



A headline-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow, Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Kamal Lado, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Gabi Stapula, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore and Ricardo A. Zayas. The company will also be joined by The Muny Teen youth ensemble.



Chicago is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones with music direction by Charlie Alterman.



The production team leading Chicago includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.



The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.



The five shows in the 2021 Muny season are: Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26 - Aug. 1), The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 - 9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 - 27) and Chicago (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5). For more information, visit muny.org.



Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.