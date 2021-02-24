VIDEO: It's William Finn's Birthday on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating William Finn's Birthday with surprise guests!

William Finn has written/composed In Trousers (L.A. Drama Critics Award), Falsettos (two Tony Awards: Best Book [with James Lapine] and Best Original Score), March of the Falsettos (Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Musical, L.A. Drama Critics Award), Falsettoland (two Drama Desk Awards and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical), Romance in Hard Times (Public Theater), A New Brain (Lincoln Center/Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical) and Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center). Finn wrote the lyrics to Graciela Daniele's Tango Apasionado (music by the great Astor Piazolla); with Michael Starobin, the music to James Lapine's version of The Winter's Tale; with Vadim Feichtner the music to Mark Lamos' production of As You Like It (Delacorte Theatre in Central Park). He graduated from Williams College, where he was awarded the Hutchinson Fellowship in Musical Composition, and currently teaches a weekly master class at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. His most recent projects include Little Miss Sunshine (book by James Lapine, La Jolla Playhouse), Elegies, A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which was created, workshopped and premiered at Barrington Stage Company before taking New York by storm, winning two Tony Awards and running more than 1,000 performances on Broadway.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.