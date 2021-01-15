VIDEO: It's Game Night with Andrea Martin on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for Game Night! Plus join in the fun for Andrea Martin's birthday!

A veteran of television, stage and film, Andrea Martin won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Awards for her performance in the Broadway revival of Pippin. Her theatre credits include the 2019 Broadway production of A Christmas Carol, the 2015 revival of Noises Off!, the Lincoln Center Theater adaptation of Moss Hart's Act One; My Favorite Year, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards; the 2004 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof; Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); Exit the King (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Oklahoma! (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); Candide (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); and the legendary Toronto production of Godspell in which she co starred with future collaborators and SCTV alumni Martin Short, Eugene Levy, and Dave Thomas. On SCTV, Martin not only earned two Emmy Awards for her writing, but also created some of television's most indelible sketch comedy characters. Martin has done extensive voice work in television and film and made memorable guest appearances on hit shows such as "30 Rock" and "Nurse Jackie."