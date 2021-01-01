Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Tune in at 8pm to find out who will stop by for Game Night fun!

Jan. 1, 2021  

Stars in the House continues (8pm) with a surprise cast to continue Game Night!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


