VIDEO: Idris Elba Teaches Stephen Colbert Some CATS Moves

Idris Elba was a guest on Monday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert and during the interview, Elba spoke about his role in the highly-anticipated Cats film.

Elba starts by trying to explain the plot to Cats by saying, "There's this young cat and she gets taken on this story about how to get to Cat Heaven, or what you should do to get into Cat Heaven. How am I doing? Does anyone know what this story is?"

Elba told Colbert about how the actors had to attend cat school to train for the role. Elba said the teacher, "really spoke to us about the anatomy of a cat. We had to understand the bones, the structure, how the hips and every thing work." Colbert then asked if Elba could teach him some moves, so the two struted their stuff!

Watch the interview below!

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Catsis produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.









