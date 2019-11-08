VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad Talk FROZEN 2 Spoilers, the Premiere, and More!

The four stars of Frozen 2, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff, stopped by JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on Thursday night to talk about the highly anticipated sequel!

During the interview, they talk about making Frozen 2, spoilers, the premiere, their kids' reactions to the film. The four stars also talk about the craziest products based on their characters, and when they knew Frozen was a phenomenon.

Kristen and Idina discuss what it was like getting their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and then they all each draw their characters to be auctioned off on https://www.charitybuzz.com/KimmelFro... to benefit Toys for Tots.

Watch the interview below!

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You