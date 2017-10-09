VIDEO: Idina Menzel Joins Her Sister Cara for a PETER PAN Duet

This week, Cara Mentzel, sister of Broadway and film superstar, Idina Menzel, is releasing a memoir this fall titled, Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.

To celebrate the book's release, the sisters have teamed up for a duet on the classic show tune, "Never Never Land" from the musical, Peter Pan. The song is significant for the sisters who used to rehearse the song together as children.

See video of the song below!

The description of the book is "the story of one younger sister growing up in the shadow of her larger-than-life older sister and, ultimately, learning how to speak in her own voice, on her own terms. Two sisters, two journeys, one life in the spotlight."

The star announced the book on social media, adding: "I am excited to announce that VOICE LESSONS: A Sisters Story by my sister, Cara Mentzel, is coming out on October 10, 2017! I'm so proud of her and so thrilled for you all to read her memoir about us. "

Menzel has also provided the foreword to the new memoir.

An excerpt reads: "You're always a day away..." she finished, and a stunned room clapped. A couple of people stood up, and according to Mom, one guy even shouted, "Encore!" When Dina sang she was captivating. Her voice was beautiful, but it was also big-several times bigger than what was expected from her gangly, forty-pound stature. And her voice had power. Even though she was only seven years old, about as mature as her newly forged front teeth, her voice had the emotional depth, tone, and timbre to really move people. That night, the first of countless audience-rousing performances, Mom and Dad understood their daughter in a way they hadn't before. Lots of little girls sang, but Dina didn't just sing, she was a singer."

The book currently available for pre-order at VoiceLessonsBook.com, along with a sneak peek of the first chapter.

