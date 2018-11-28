VIDEO: Iconic DEAR EVAN HANSEN Costumes Inducted Into the Smithsonian!

In conjunction with its second anniversary on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen celebrated another incredible milestone this week. In honor of the impact the acclaimed musical has had on fans all over the globe, Evan's now-iconic blue polo shirt and arm cast received an official induction into the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. See the onstage celebration below!

The winner of a 2018 Grammy Award and six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony®Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The first national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across America, and international productions have been announced for Toronto (March 2019) and London (Fall 2019).

