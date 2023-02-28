VIDEO: Hulu Shares UP HERE Musical Series Trailer Starring Andréa Burns, Katie Finneran & More

Hulu has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming musical romantic comedy series, "Up Here," starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes.

The series, which hails from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes.

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The series will also star Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez. The series will also feature Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

"Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs.

Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.

Watch the new trailer here:



