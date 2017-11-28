VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle Share Songs and Stories from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

The company of The Greatest Showman met the press this week and stars Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle were on hand to promote their new film. Hugh Jackman discussed the making of the film with members of the press while Keala belted out her showstopping solo, This Is Me, accompanied by Justin Paul. Check out video of the event below,

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williamswith Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land").

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

