VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Reveals He Saw a NYC Marathon Runner in THE MUSIC MAN Audience on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Hugh Jackman appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his new film The Son and to make a special announcement that The Music Man would extend on Broadway for two additional weeks.

During the interview, Jackman discussed that he noticed a New York City Marathon runner in the audience of the show yesterday after he had just finished the marathon.

"At the end of the show, I looked down and there was the guy with a medal and tank top and my first thought was like, 'Good for you' and then I went, 'The people next to him. That's two and a half hours sitting next to a guy that's just run for 26 miles,'" Jackman shared.

Watch the complete interview below, in which Jackman also discussed starring in the new film adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, alongside Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, and more.

Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Tickets for The Music Man's final stretch of performances through January 15, 2023, are available now.

Over the course of its run, the production has shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and has already played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

Watch the new interview here: