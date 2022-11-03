Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Harry Styles Dresses as GREASE's Danny Zuko For Halloween Concert

Dressed in the iconic leather jacket, Harry sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You".

Nov. 03, 2022  

Harry Styles had a Broadway-inspired Halloween costume this year! The popstar took on Danny Zuko from Grease for his annual "Harryween" concert on Monday night.

Dressed in the iconic leather jacket, Harry sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease, while photos of the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in the film, were shown on screen.

Clips of Harry donning the iconic outfit circulated on social media, including one of him doing the hand jive. Check out the clips below!

@a.audriana

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK DID I JUST WITNESS?! LA NIGHT 6 #harryween #hslotla

♬ original sound - Alisia?


