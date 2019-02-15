HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour
VIDEO: HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Trailer Featuring Betty Buckley!

Feb. 15, 2019  

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, launched last year from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York. Get a first look at new footage of the production!

Ms. Buckley is joined by Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Jess LeProtto (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay), Garett Hawe (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner(Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina).

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn(Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman(Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase(Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com

