VIDEO: HEDWIG Creators John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask Release First Song in 20 Years 'Nation of One'

The creators of Hedwig and the Angry Inch have reunited to release their first song in 20 years! The song is off of John Cameron Mitchel's album NEW AMERICAN DREAM.

Watch the video below!

"For this unique double-album, John Cameron Mitchell has called on old friends, new friends and acquaintances to write, perform and produce 16 songs from new wave glam rock to anti-folk, from electronic dark wave to alt-cabaret pop! Dive in, listen to the album and buy it on Bandcamp to support 3 amazing initiatives: Burritos Not Bombs - a Mexico City-based COVID food bank, the Trans, Gender-Variant, Intersex Justice Project and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship Trust Fund."

Starring/directed/designed/edited by Matthew ZanFagna & Gnosis

Color by Aurora Gordon

Featuring the musicians of Tits of Clay (Stephen Trask, Justin Craig, Tim Mislock, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Duncan)

Mixed by Stephen Trask & Justin Craig

Mastered by Emily Lazar & Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY

From the benefit album New American Dream by JCM & Friends

Music and info: https://www.newamericandreammusic.com/