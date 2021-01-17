VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr came together along with Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and director Thomas Kail.

The event was attended by members of the SAG nominating committee. Hamilton is eligible to be nominated for Golden Globes in the Comedy or Musical Categories.

The cast talked about their performances in the show, and experiences working together on such a massive hit.

"I''m no fan of myself, but I can look back and be proud of that performance," Odom, Jr. said. "So much of the performance I owe to Lin. Not just in words he gave me, but his eyes and his soul. He's the other half of it. Tommy [Kail] has allowed us to see it."

The three women who star as the Schuyler sisters gave some advice for women breaking into the film and theater world.

"Join us, we're waiting for you to be the next filmmaker, the next screenwriter, the more voices, the better," Soo said.

Check out the full video below!

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."